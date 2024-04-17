Qatar, US Emphasise Importance Of Exercising Restraint And Necessity Of De-Escalation In Region

Doha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah received on Monday evening a phone call from the United States Secretary of Defense H E Lloyd Austin. During the call, they discussed the latest developments and the situation in the region. Both sides emphasized the importance of all parties exercising restraint and the necessity of de-escalation and calm.

