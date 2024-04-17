Weapons & Ammunition Discovered In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Weapons and ammunition were discovered in Khankendi,Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Internal Ministry.

The Press Service noted that three automatic weapons ofdifferent brands, one rifle, one grenade, one lighter, 14 cartridgecombs, 1,195 cartridges of different sizes, and other ammunitionwere found and taken from the territory of Khankendi city on April16.