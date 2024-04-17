Weapons & Ammunition Discovered In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Weapons and ammunition were discovered in Khankendi,Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Internal Ministry.
The Press Service noted that three automatic weapons ofdifferent brands, one rifle, one grenade, one lighter, 14 cartridgecombs, 1,195 cartridges of different sizes, and other ammunitionwere found and taken from the territory of Khankendi city on April16.
MENAFN17042024000195011045ID1108103849
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.