Kuwait Oil Price Up 77 Cents Tues. To USD 90.89 Pb - KPC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 17 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by 77 cents to USD 90.89 per barrel on Tuesday in contrast with USD 90.12 pb the day before, reported the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.

In global markets, the Brent crude price went down by eight cents to USD 90.02 pb, while the West Texas Intermediate went down by five cents to USD 85.35 pb. (end)

