Advanceddx Biological Laboratories USA Inc. And Medline Industries, LP To Distribute Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Prep Kits In The U.S.

(MENAFN- Pressat) Newburyport (MA, USA) – AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA Inc., an affiliate of ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the“Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories, is pleased to announce today the execution of a non-exclusive distribution agreement to confer to Medline Industries, LP ( ) the rights to promote and commercialize in the United States the ABLD Next Generation Sequencing (“NGS”) solutions including new high throughput library preparation kits.

The NGS market was estimated at USD 1.42 billion in 2022 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.16% from 2023 to 2030. The ABLD NGS kits bring efficiency to laboratories and centers involved in any NGS sequencing by offering customers a scalable, high-performance library of preparation solutions that decrease workflow time compared to other methodologies.

Engineered for efficiency, the kits come with optimal performance in terms of turnaround time (~75 min for the entire library preparation workflow), robustness (high-quality DNA libraries with high yields, dual indexing) and versatility. Indeed, the reagents are compatible with all Illumina NGS systems (NextSeq, MiSeq, MiniSeq, iSeq-100...) and streamline the process of preparing and pooling libraries for any species for a broad spectrum of samples.

“We are excited to begin distributing the ABL Diagnostics kits in the U.S., which will enable Medline to continue expanding our portfolio of offerings and bring efficiency to laboratories and genomic centers involved in NGS sequencing,” said Nicole Krpan, Medline Laboratories Division General Manager.

“These NGS Kits help eliminate bottlenecks related to cost, time, and labor, making them one of the most cost-effective high-throughput library preparation solutions on the market. We are glad to develop this activity in the U.S. through Medline,” added Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics as ABL Diagnostics .

The detailed terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

ABOUT ADVANCEDDX BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES USA INC & ABL DIAGNOSTICS

ADVANCEDDX BIOLOGICAL LABORATORIES USA INC is an affiliate of ABL DIAGNOSTICS S.A. (ABLD), a worldwide leading international company offering innovative and proprietary molecular biology assays applied for genotyping through DNA sequencing – DeepChek®.

ABL Diagnostics, based in Woippy, is a public company listed in compartment B of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6).

These molecular biology products are generating recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolio of microbiology applications,

ABL Diagnostics commercializes its entire line of products on a worldwide basis through its own sales team and through a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics clients are academic laboratories, private laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiology contents in constant expansion.

The persons must inquire about the registration status of the ABL's products to comply with local regulations.

Only Research Use Only (RUO) tests are available for sale in the USA as listed on the FDA website. For further information, please visit

ABOUT MEDLINE INDUSTRIES, LP

Medline is a healthcare company – a medical supply manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering across the continuum of care, Medline helps providers to activate the clinical and supply chain resources needed to deliver their best care. With the agility to solve problems quickly and the scale to partner with providers for their sustained success, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 38,000+ employees worldwide and operates in over 110 countries and territories. Learn more at .

