Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre's Theme Night Buffet Dinner

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is offering guests an exquisite theme night buffet dinner every day.

At the hotel's signature outlet Attitude Restaurant, Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is offering a specifically crafted theme night buffet dinner where guests can enjoy the best international, Arabian, seafood and Pan-Asian buffets with their families and friends.

From Sunday to Wednesday, the hotel offers an international buffet dinner at BDT 4,444 net per person.

On weekends, guests can enjoy Arabian buffet every Thursday, seafood buffet every Friday and Pan-Asian buffet every Saturday at BDT 5,555 net per person.

Furthermore, guests can enjoy free swimming pool access and unlimited soft drinks while availing the buffet dinner any day.

Buy One Get One offer is available on selected bank cards. Kids below 12 years of age can eat free at the buffet.