Finance Ministry Places Domestic Government Bonds For Almost UAH 6.9B


4/16/2024 10:56:40 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 16, 2024, Ukraine's Ministry of Finance raised UAH 6.875 billion to the state budget at an auction for the placement of domestic government bonds.

The ministry's press service said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the Ministry of Finance placed bonds worth almost UAH 6.9 billion in equivalent," the post reads.

It is noted that the Ministry of Finance offered investors hryvnia-denominated domestic government bonds: UAH 3.228 billion at 16.09% with 1-year maturity; UAH 486 million at 17.6% with 2-year maturity, UAH 3.161 billion at 18.5% with 3.2-year maturity.

Read also: Ukrainian Finance Ministry delegation arrives in Washington for IMF-World Bank meetings

As reported, on April 9, 2024, the Ministry of Finance raised UAH 7.212 billion to the state budget at an auction for the placement of domestic government bonds.

