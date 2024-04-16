(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) rce){var setScript=function(){if(force||window[category]){var src=src;attributes(function(attr){for(var key in hasOwnProperty(key)){scriptElement(key,attr[key]);}}});var ezTcfConsent)){setScript();}else if(typeof loaded){setScript();}else{console("cannot get ez consent data");force=true;setScript();}});}else{force=true;setScript();console("getEzConsentData is not a function");}},}; India: The Most Populous Country Wants More Trade, Investment and Tourism with Costa Rica ⋆ The Costa Rica News Faceboo Instagra Linkedi Paypa Twitte Youtub



Home

Travel

Lifestyle

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN



Home

Travel

Travel Exciting Options for Deep-Sea Fishing in Costa Rica Travel Live the Adventure of Going on a One Day Trek Coast to Coasta Ricast in Costa Rica Travel Costa Rica Tries to Attract Visitors from Qatar with Ecotourism Options Travel Costa Rica Conquers Europe through Tourist Promotion Travel El Salvador Will Host Central American Tourism Fair

Lifestyle

Culture & Lifestyle Music, Theater and Dance Show 'Lights Will Guide You' Returns, Based on Coldplay Repertoire Culture & Lifestyle San José Marathon Will Attract More Than 5 Thousand Runners Culture & Lifestyle Four Cantons and One District Begin the Path to Becoming Compassionate Cities Culture & Lifestyle Running After Childbirth: Everything You Need to Know Culture & Lifestyle Pet Therapy Association in Costa Rica Has Space for People Who Want to Try the Benefits of Therapies With Pets

More



Digital Nomads



Real Estate



Health



Science & Tech



Education



Entertainment



Environment



Featured Event



Events



Money



Spiritual



Things to Do



Top Local Destinations



World News TCRN

Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Economic Updated: April 16, 2024India: The Most Populous Country Wants More Trade, Investment and Tourism with Costa Rica

With an enormous potential in bilateral trade

By TCRN STAFF April 16, 202450 ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email ul>li{margin-left:0!important}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title{font-size:17px;font-weight:500;margin-top:0;margin-bottom:16px;line-height:31px;text-align:left}.td_block_template_2 .td-block-title>*{color:var(--td_text_header_color,#000)}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{padding:0 20px 0 0}@media (max-width:767px){.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title a{font-size:15px}}.td_block_template_2 .td-related-title .td-cur-simple-item{color:var(--td_theme_color,#4db2ec)}.tdi_81{margin-top:90px!important;margin-bottom:-10px!important}@media (min-width:1019px) and (max-width:1140px){.tdi_81{margin-top:20px!important}}Must ReadCulture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF - April 16, 2024Music, Theater and Dance Show 'Lights Will Guide You' Returns, Based on Coldplay Repertoire Spiritual Michael Klein - April 16, 2024CulturAncestral: A Cultural Exchange Event to Dive into Indigenous Traditions Travel TCRN STAFF - April 15, 2024Don`t Miss Out on the Thrill of a Cycling Tour in Costa Rica TCRN STAFF Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that's important to people. We're Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can't do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

Last year, India overtook China as the world's most populous country. Today it has 1,417 million inhabitants and it is estimated that just over 50% are middle class is a class willing to pay for Western products and, in addition, learn about other cultures beyond Europe, their traditional travel destination.

And this is where Costa Rica comes into play in the words of Sumit Seth, Indian ambassador to our country, in an interview his country's embassy in Panama – where he is also in charge of Costa Rica and Nicaragua – Seth is in charge of strengthening commercial, cultural and educational ties between his country and the three assigned ones.

But there is a special interest in the relationship between India and Costa Rica being closer. There are several examples that Seth revealed on his most recent trip to San Jose:

In our country there are 22 Indian companies with operations here, including Havells Sylvannia, Fiserv, Infosys, Cognizant and CSS Corp. Costa Rica has the largest number of Indian food restaurants in Central America: approximately 30.

Latin America (and the country is no exception to this) has resources that attract the attention of the Indian Ocean giant a more recent and no less important one, although he did not explicitly say names and surnames: our nation not only has the plant of one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world (Intel).

If not, the United States wants to position our country in this industry. And India also has experience in this area and, furthermore, knows that the world – especially the powers – has a special appetite for semiconductors.

Ambassador Seth wants Costa Rica and India to increase their trade and tourism exchange trade balance between both countries is negative for our country, according to data provided by the Foreign Trade Promoter (Procomer).At the end of 2023, Costa Rica imported goods worth $253 million. And the South Asian nation bought $57 million worth of products from us.

Aluminum scrap

Raw wood

Iron or steel scrap

Walnut and palm kernel

Prepared citrus fruits

Serum infusion and transfusion equipment

Cardboard paper for different uses

Medical devices

Others

Automobiles (for tourism or transportation of people)

Medicines

Binding preparations for agricultural use

Textiles and clothing

Intermediate iron and steel products

Motorcycles and velocipedes with auxiliary motor

Insecticides and fungicides

Iron or steel articles

Others

The diplomat assures that Costa Rican businessmen have great business opportunities in India, especially due to the volume of the market. But, also, because they can offer differentiated products, with added value.

Regarding tourism, Seth expressed that Costa Rica can take advantage of its good global name in ecotourism. This can become an attractive factor for millions of Indians who desire new experiences.

2021: 2,925

2022: 6,997

2023: 11,153

Many of these tourists are residents of the United States and Canada who have Indian roots; others, however, travel up to an entire day from their country to ours Seth emphasizes that Costa Rica can increase these flows by promoting the“Pura Vida” lifestyle there.

A population that leverages the economy

To put it in perspective: one in five people under the age of 25 in the world is from India and 47% of Indians are under 25 years of age of Indians were born after their country liberalized its economy in the early 1990s.

This group of young Indians is becoming the largest source of consumption and labor in the economy of knowledge goods and the Internet, according to different international studies.

Managing to capture a minimum percentage of this population – and in general of the 1.4 billion inhabitants – would translate into great benefits for companies that decide to target this market with goods and services, said Ambassador Seth.

> - Advertisement - SourceSergio Arce ViaWilmer Useche