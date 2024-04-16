Cannabisnewsbreaks Vape South America Medellín 2024 To Showcase Innovation In Alternative Products Supply Chain

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Alternative Products Expo

has announced the return of the world's premier counterculture industry event to Medellín, Colombia. Another first-class production of

ZJ Events ,

Vape South America Medellín 2024

is slated to take place at the Centro de Convenciones Plaza Mayor in Medellín from May 18-19, 2024. Strategically located with a welcoming atmosphere and great climate, the Vape South America Medellín 2024 has become a prime gateway between the U.S. and South American markets and offers a unique opportunity to establish connections with buyers and distributors from around the globe.“Vape South America Medellín 2024 is a globally renowned platform in the counterculture industry, uniquely positioned to facilitate cross-geographical partnerships,” said Sebastian Carmona, director of partnerships at ZJ Events.“Medellín's dynamic environment provides the perfect backdrop to showcase innovative products and drive collaboration in the alternative products supply chain.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Vape South America

Vape South America Medellín 2024 is the place to connect with top manufacturers, explore the latest trends and innovations, and take advantage of exclusive show discounts in a fun and exciting atmosphere at the world's largest counterculture and vape trade show. This is a revolutionary business-networking festival attracting top manufacturers, buyers, suppliers, and industry professionals. Visit

VAPE SOUTH AMERICA – MEDELLÍN 2024

to secure tickets for the event and

view details

to become an exhibitor or sponsor the expo.

