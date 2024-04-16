Investornewsbreaks Podfest Expo Names IBN As Official Media Partner For Premier Podfest Master Class

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Podfest Expo and its parent company, Cutting Edge Events, has selected InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a pioneer in corporate communications and content distribution, to be the official media partner for its upcoming

Podfest Master Class. The virtual master class is scheduled for April 19, 22–24, 2024. This unique event is designed to be premier online summit and foremost platform for world-class education and quality content creation exclusively for the global podcasting community. This year's event is focused on AI and creator tools, with an agenda featuring unparalleled educational experiences, technological insights, and top-tier content creation and dissemination; the event also includes invaluable networking opportunities. IBN officials note they are delighted to continue a longstanding collaboration with Cutting Edge Events and contribute to the“vibrancy of the podcasting and creator communities.” As media sponsor, IBN will leverage its full suite of corporate communications solutions to increase the visibility of the event.“As the market leader in communications solutions, IBN possesses a unique capacity to deploy state-of-the-art media tools, social media strategy and highly effective digital channels to amplify the coverage of our events and reach out to millions of readers to deliver our messaging,” said Cutting Edge Events founder Chris Krimitsos in the press release.

To find out more about the Podfest Master Class, visit

To view the full press release, visit

About Podfest Expo

Podfest Expo is the longest-running, annual, in-person podcasting conference in the world. Returning in 2025 for an unprecedented 11th consecutive year, Podfest has been on a wild ride of unbridled growth from its humble beginnings to now. The Podfest experience includes a tradition of online excellence, continuing this month with the latest

Podfest Master Class

focused on AI and creator tools, designed to help participants stay ahead of the game in innovative content creation. Every Podfest event, be it in person or online, is built on three key pillars: world-class education, fostering collaboration and building community. Podfest Expo pack its events with the best and brightest of the podcasting world to both inform and inspire, all in an environment that encourages creative collaborations that lead to lasting relationships among attendees. To learn more about the company, visit .

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN