today announced that it has engaged Generation IACP Inc. (“IACP”) to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other applicable legislation. According to the announcement, IACP will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month under the agreement, which is for an initial term of six months. The agreement shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six month periods (collectively, the“term') unless the company provides written notice of termination to IACP at least 30 days prior to the end of the term or IACP provides a written notice of termination to the company. Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to IACP will automatically increase annually by 3%. As an arm's length party to Appia, IACP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the company's shares. IACP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 94,982.39 hectares (234,706.59 acres) in Saskatchewan. The company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH project (see

June 9, 2023, press release ), which is 40,963.18 ha. in size and located within the Goiás State of Brazil. (See

Jan. 11, 2024, press release ). For more information, visit the company's website at

Appiareu .

