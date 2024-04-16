MEDIA ALERT: MBZUAI presents innovative research at World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2024

(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, April 16, 2024: Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) will highlight a range of AI innovations at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) from today, a global event focusing on green energy and sustainable innovation, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) until April 18.



Participating MBZUAI faculty members will demonstrate three major areas of sustainability research currently being investigated at the university, including new innovations for smart grids, malaria control, and urban heat island detection and mitigation, in addition to delivering keynote presentations and participating in panel discussions.



At its booth in the Innovation Zone (Hall 5 – Stand 5250) at WFES, MBZUAI will deploy interactive research portals and an AI Face Interactive ChatGPT to help illustrate how AI can provide real world solutions. The university undertakes research in a range of disruptive and impactful areas, including AI for health, AI for education, and AI for climate, aligning with the UAE’s mandate to find technology-enabled solutions to reduce its carbon footprint to zero.



MBZUAI at WFES – key events:



Date / time Spokesperson Topic

Tuesday, April 16 at 2:30 p.m. Dr. Mohammad Yaqub, associate professor of computer vision, MBZUAI Real-time Autonomous Malaria Diagnosis and Assessment from Microscopy Images



Wednesday, April 17 at 1:00 p.m. Dr. Hosni Ghedira, director of engagement services, MBZUAI Panel on AI for Net Zero Cities: Innovations, Strategies, and Impact, at the Scaling Climate Tech event

Wednesday, April 17 at 1:30 p.m. Dr. Martin Takac, associate professor of machine learning, MBZUAI Powering the Future: Innovating Grid Efficiency in the Renewable Energy Era

Thursday, April 18 at 11:30 a.m. Dr. Salman Khan, associate professor of computer vision, MBZUAI AI-enabled Urban Heat Island Detection and Mitigation



Visit MBZUAI’s stand in Hall 5 (Stand 5250) and learn more about the university’s groundbreaking efforts toward a sustainable future.





