Drop By Drop Project Partners Make Progress In Advancing Environmental Sustainability Through Grants From Sands

In 2019, Sands and The WASH Foundation (previously the Clean the World Foundation) established the Drop by Drop Project to support innovative water stewardship projects through grants to local environmental champions in Sands' host communities of Macao and Singapore.

Managed and operated by The WASH Foundation, the Drop by Drop Project supports initiatives that increase local water resiliency, reinvigorate ecosystems, incubate new water solutions and engage the community. Drop by Drop Project partners have reported significant progress on their identified goals for the program this past year.

Macao

The University of Saint Joseph (USJ), the Drop by Drop Project partner in Macao, has used its funding to study the role of mangroves in reducing plastic pollution in coastal wetlands, marking the university's third year of participation in the program.

Through its latest Drop by Drop Project grant, USJ collected 100 sediment samples along coastal areas in Macao, and preliminary analysis of results show higher amounts of microplastics in the mangrove areas than areas without vegetation, indicating mangroves' success in entrapping plastic to preserve ecology. The USJ team also measured the impact of water movement on pollution and found that mangrove forests in Macao, particularly areas with more mature trees, are able to attenuate waves.

Both outcomes demonstrate the capacity for mangrove forests to capture plastic pollution and point to the value of nature-based solutions to address environmental issues. USJ is using these results to educate and advocate for the protection of coastal wetlands through community engagement activities such as clean-up programs, native wetland vegetation plantings and educational initiatives. In addition, the university is preparing an article on its research results for peer-reviewed journals, as well as presenting at scientific conferences and meetings.

USJ also invested some of its Drop by Drop Project resources into awareness activities and engaged approximately 40,000 students and community members, including Sands China Team Members, in an array of initiatives. Activities included conducting public lectures about plastic pollution, holding a mangrove planting event in collaboration with the Macao government and creating a mobile exhibit for school visits.

Last June, Sands China hosted USJ's Sea of Plastic exhibit, which featured installations made from recycled plastic, at The Venetian Macao. Created mostly by local students and artists, art pieces included sculptures of marine and coastal organisms with scientific display boards to provide essential information on the harmful effects of plastic pollution in the oceans.

Singapore

Conservation International, an organization that supports research, education and awareness about the need to responsibly and sustainably care for natural resources, has been a Drop by Drop Project partner for the past two years. The international nonprofit organization is using its grant funding to advance its Singapore priority on educating youth about the importance of sustainability and empowering them to be advocates for environmental responsibility.

Conservation International used its Drop by Drop Project grant to propel two key programs. First, the grant has enabled the organization to continue its five-part Ocean Conservation Virtual Learning Series, which features educational videos, interactive activities and informational guides to promote ocean conservation literacy and environmental advocacy among youth leaders.

Conservation International also took a big step forward with its advocacy work in Singapore by implementing the inaugural 10 for Zero award program, which identified and empowered 10 Singapore youth leaders who are advocating for a future of net zero carbon emissions and zero waste.

With Drop by Drop Project funding, Conservation International built the award program's infrastructure and identified the first 10 for Zero recipients, who were honored in a ceremony at Marina Bay Sands last May. Awardees are now working with the nonprofit to curate their experience in the program and will participate in local and international environmental research, climate summits and workshops through December 2024. Conservation International also will connect award recipients to an exclusive network of global conservation experts for mentorship and coaching.

“The Drop by Drop Project is fueling significant contributions to promote sustainability and raise awareness of these organizations' important work, which has a multiplier effect as more people become educated about environmental issues,” Manohar Shenoy, executive director of The WASH Foundation, said.“Our partnership with Sands as the funder of these leading organizations and their critical priorities has injected resources into Macao and Singapore to propel critical advancements in protecting their local habitats and natural ecology.”

Sands' support for the Drop by Drop Project is part of the Sands ECO360 global sustainability program, which guides Sands' work to minimize environmental impact and promote sustainable practices in regions around the world.

Sands' support for the Drop by Drop Project is part of the Sands ECO360 global sustainability program, which guides Sands' work to minimize environmental impact and promote sustainable practices in regions around the world.