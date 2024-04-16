Diplomatic Fallout: Venezuela Closes Embassy And Consulates In Ecuador

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 16, following the arrest of former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ordered the closure of his country's embassy and two consulates in Ecuador.



The closures, impacting the embassy in Quito and consulates in Quito and Guayaquil, underscore a sharp protest against what Maduro views as a breach of international law.









Glas, facing new corruption charges and previously convicted twice, was detained during a police raid at the Mexican Embassy.

















Maduro stated at the CELAC summit that Venezuelan diplomats would return once Ecuador restored adherence to international legal norms.









His declaration was broadcast on state television, emphasizing the severity of the situation.







Information Minister Freddy Ñáñez reiterated these sentiments online, marking a significant diplomatic stance.



Further complicating matters, Maduro criticized comments by Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, who expressed approval of the embassy raid.



Maduro interpreted these comments as a direct threat to all nations with a diplomatic presence in Ecuador, intensifying regional tensions.



The incident also prompted Mexico, which had offered political asylum to Glas , to sever diplomatic ties with Ecuador. This action reflects broader regional discomfort with Ecuador's handling of the situation.



Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also entered the fray, demanding a formal apology from Ecuador for disrupting diplomatic norms.









During a CELAC summit, he referenced the Caracas Convention on Diplomatic Asylum and stressed the International Court of Justice's rulings.

















Lula expressed solidarity with Mexico after discussing the embassy invasion with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on April 9.

















This series of diplomatic maneuvers and reactions highlights the volatile nature of Latin American politics.



Legal interpretations and diplomatic actions can quickly escalate into international incidents, influencing relationships and policies across the region.









MENAFN16042024007421016031ID1108103237