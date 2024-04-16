Homeservices Announces The Sale And Merger Of Guarantee Real Estate With Realty Concepts

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HomeServices of America today announced the strategic sale and merger of its subsidiary, Guarantee Real Estate, with Fresno-based Realty Concepts. This merger signifies a major transformation in the local real estate market, creating the largest real estate brokerage in Fresno and the surrounding areas by combining the strengths of two industry leaders.

Realty Concepts, established in 1991, has a significant presence in the Central Valley and a team of 300 agents under the leadership of CEO and Owner, J.P. Shamshoian. Guarantee Real Estate, founded in 1984 and part of the HomeServices family since 2012, has nearly 400 agents and is renowned for its exceptional service and industry leadership, most recently under the direction of President Desrie van Putten. Moving forward, the merged entities will operate under the Realty Concepts brand, with J.P. Shamshoian continuing as CEO.

Desrie van Putten, President of Guarantee Real Estate, expressed her sentiments on the merger:“Since Guarantee Savings first opened its doors in 1919, the Guarantee name has been integral to promoting homeownership in the Central Valley. Our commitment to the community has been steadfast, and it has been both a privilege and a pleasure to lead such a talented and effective team. I am profoundly grateful for their dedication and excellence. I extend my best wishes for their continued success with Realty Concepts.”

J.P. Shamshoian, CEO of Realty Concepts, also shared his perspective on the union:“We are honored to continue the great legacy of Guarantee Real Estate at Realty Concepts. This merger is a union of two firms with shared ethics, friendships, and a commitment to serving the public's best interests. By joining forces, we are preserving the foundational values of both brokerages for future generations.”

The merger is more than a business combination; it is a fusion of shared values and a mutual commitment to excellence in serving both real estate professionals and consumers. The leadership teams are dedicated to a seamless transition for all agents and staff, with a concerted effort to continue the legacy of outstanding client service established by both companies.

Gino Blefari, CEO of HomeServices of America, added:

“HomeServices extends its gratitude to the leaders and team members of Guarantee Real Estate for their significant contributions. We are confident that their integration into the Realty Concepts family will create expanded opportunities and foster continued success in the industry.”

Contacts

For additional information about the merger:



...

The post HomeServices Announces the Sale and Merger of Guarantee Real Estate With Realty Concepts appeared first on Caribbean News Global .