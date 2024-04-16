FM: Jordan Won't Be War Zone For Any Regional Conflict, And We Won't Allow Anyone To Jeopardize Its Security, 4Th Add

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

"We have been working for months to advance peace in the Middle East, and all countries are working wisely. We emphasize that Iran's plan to sow the seeds of violence cannot succeed, and we must not further inflame the region. We must act wisely and responsibly and not allow a third country to become a zone for this war, and we must reduce escalation and violence in the entire region," she added.In response to a question about the delivery of aid to Gaza and the crossings, Safadi said, "The crossings have not been opened yet, and there is a famine in Gaza because Israel prevents the entry of aid, and we emphasize and the whole world emphasizes the need to open all crossings for the entry of aid adequately and immediately to all parts of the Gaza Strip, and the United Nations must assume responsibility for the distribution and receipt of this aid because no other party is able to do so.""So far, the United Nations is not working effectively in Gaza because the requirements for its work and safety are not available, and we call on and emphasize that preventing the worsening of the famine that the Gazans are experiencing requires that Israel open all crossings and remove all obstacles that prevent this."Safadi referred to the role of UNRWA, saying, "No one is able to do what UNRWA does in terms of distributing aid and helping the Palestinians, and I would like to thank Germany for the support it provided to the agency because supporting the agency means supporting the Palestinians' right to life and because the agency saves the lives of children, women, and men from the growing threat of famine."In response to a question about the Iranian escalation, Safadi said, "We are all against escalation, and we are all working to reduce it, and the Iranian attacks were in response to Israel's attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, and Iran announced that it would not go further than that, and in order to prevent escalation, the international community must exert pressure on the Israeli Prime Minister so that he does not respond and plunge the region into a new war, and it is no secret that the Israeli Prime Minister's policy aims to expand the conflict to ease the growing pressure on him internationally due to his killing, war and destruction in Gaza."To achieve security and stability, we need to prevent any party from escalating, and this applies to both Iran and Israel," he added.