Shmyhal At Briefing With Pritzker: Ukraine Creating Most Favorable Investment Climate

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is creating the most favorable investment climate to encourage potential investors.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this at a briefing with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker, Ukrinform reports citing the Government portal .

According to the Prime Minister, the Ukrainian economy needs to attract American investment for recovery and growth.

"Ukraine is creating the most favorable investment climate to encourage potential investors. The main prerequisite for this is to provide Ukraine with additional air defence systems. This will help protect our entire civilian infrastructure from Russian terrorism," said Shmyhal.

According to him, the government pays special attention to the development of cooperation with American manufacturers of weapons and ammunition. Ukraine is also interested in developing logistics routes and the energy sector.

As reported by Ukrinform, Denys Shmyhal and Penny Pritzker met with representatives of the largest American companies that want to invest in Ukraine or are already doing business in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Prime Minister arrived in the United States for the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.