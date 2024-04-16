'Limited Schools In Locality'

An official source said that the government primary school in Gandbal was established in year 2011 and since then have been demanding an upgradation

of the school.“In a recent Back to Village (B2V) program, people have demanded an upgrade of the school. The school has the state land available but has not been upgraded.”

“The school is being operated from three classrooms wherein only two are being used for teaching purposes and one is being used to serve Mid Day Meals to the students,” the official said.

The official also said that the school currently has 87 students and six teachers.

The locals of Gandabal said that in view of tough competition to provide quality education and good studying environment to their wards, they send them to other areas wherein quality of education in government or centrally sponsored schools is 'far better' in comparison to the local school.

One of the locals Altaf Ahmad said,“Recently, one of the students of the primary school in Gandabal has taken discharge from the school in view of dearth of infrastructure and has got enrolled in Kendriya Vidyalaya No-1 in Batwara.”

Ahmad further said that in the locality, another student was enrolled in KV No-1 but decided to take admission in the government school of Gandabal.“But in a short span of time, he chooses to return back to KV because of infrastructural issues quality of education.”

Another local of Gandabal, Ahmad Tariq said that the area has always been ignored by the administration of providing basic infrastructures and facilities.

“Majority of the locals in Gandabal locality belong to BPL category. Ironically, there is no other government school in our locality and for better and quality education, we have to send our wards cross-river to pursue education,” Tariq said.

Pertinently, the nearest higher secondary of Gandabal is government girls' higher secondary Rajbagh and government boys higher secondary Jawharnagar.

Meanwhile, Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) was not available for his comments.

