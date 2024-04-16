The Strategic Alliances Between Latin America’S Left And Iran

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Over the past weekend, an unprecedented attack by Iran on Israel elicited minimal criticism from leftist governments in Latin America.



Brazil's government, led by President Lula, called for "maximum restraint" in the Middle East, notably avoiding direct condemnation of Iran.



This response followed an alleged Israeli strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria, which resulted in the death of a key Iranian military leader.









Under Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela refrained from condemning Iran, attributing attacks to "genocide in Palestine" and criticizing UN inaction.









This lack of condemnation from Latin American leftist governments is reflective of their strong ties with Iran, which include diplomatic and military engagements.







Brazil's inclusion of Iran in the BRICS group last year marked a significant endorsement of Iran, aligning with its broader foreign policy interests.









Venezuela has strengthened ties with Tehran, including connections to Hezbollah, a Lebanese militant group supported by Iran.









These relationships have raised security concerns due to their potential implications for regional stability.

Iran's Expanding Influence in Latin America

The Atlantic Council, in 2020, detailed how Venezuela's strategic location enhances Iran and Hezbollah's operational reach across the Americas.



The country allegedly creates dual identities for Middle Eastern individuals, aiding the regimes of Maduro and Assad covertly.









In 2023, IDF reported Iran sent arms to Venezuela, including missile-carrying drones, via air and sea routes.









Military cooperation deepened with an Iranian delegation's visit to Caracas, strengthening ties established since Venezuela's Bolivarian Revolution in 1999.









The Venezuela-Iran partnership spans oil, gas, and technology, emphasizing sovereignty and self-determination.









This geopolitical shift is not limited to Venezuela but extends to other Latin American countries such as Cuba, Nicaragua, Chile, Peru, and Colombia.









In short, nations engaging with Iran complicate regional security, challenging existing international alliances.









