Chapada Diamantina National Park in Bahia is the most recognized among Brazilians, mentioned by 53% in a Semeia Institute survey.



It surpasses other well-known parks like Chapada dos Veadeiros and Lençóis Maranhenses, mentioned by 50% and 48% of participants, respectively.



Despite general awareness of Brazil's 569 natural parks, about one-third of Brazilians have never visited such sites.



This result is from the "Parks of Brazil - Population Perceptions" survey, backed by ICMBio and Ekos Brasil Institute.



Held in mid-2023, the survey polled 1,539 people across ten metro areas, evaluating their views and interactions with parks.







It noted a rise in park visit last year, with 44% visiting compared to 27% previously, indicating a recovery in outdoor activities post-pandemic.



The pandemic had initially cut down visitations but also raised awareness about the importance of these spaces for physical and mental health.



The primary motivations for visiting natural parks were directly experiencing nature, reported by 36% of respondents, and showing nature to children, noted by 22%.



Additionally, 21% of visitors were influenced by recommendations from family and friends.



Adventure sports and other park attractions also played a significant role in drawing visitors.

Chapada Diamantina Tops Brazil's Most Recognized Natural Parks

Visitors noted several barriers, including transportation costs (33%), distance (22%), and lodging costs (20%).



Non-visitors cited transportation and lodging costs (42% and 31%), distance (20%), and lack of information (13%) as barriers.



Carla Guaitanele of the Chico Mendes Institute emphasized the survey's importance in shaping public policies by understanding visitation factors.



Despite urban parks' presence, 20% of respondents didn't know of any local parks, highlighting the need for better promotion.



These challenges reflect the complex task faced by park managers and experts in enhancing public engagement with Brazil's parks.

