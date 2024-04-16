Timor-Leste Anticipates Economic Uptick And Inflation Drop

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) East Timor is expected to see a significant increase in economic growth, with forecasts suggesting a rise from 1.5% in 2023 to 3.5% in 2024.



This projection comes from the latest analysis by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) .



This growth, however, is forecasted to decelerate to 3.2% by 2025 and further slow down to 3% by 2029.



Released during the IMF and World Bank's annual meetings, the World Economic Outlook forecasts better inflation rates for Timor-Leste.



Inflation is expected to drop from last year's 8.7% to 2.5% in 2024, and then to stabilize at 2% by 2025.



These economic adjustments are seen within the broader context of the global economic landscape, which also reflects cautious optimism.







The IMF has slightly raised its global growth forecast to 3.2% for this year, consistent with projections for the following years.



This revision represents a marginal increase of 0.1 percentage points from earlier in January and 0.3 points from October last year, signaling a steady but slow global economic recovery.



Kristalina Georgieva, the head of the IMF, suggests that global growth, estimated to hold at 3.2% for 2023, is expected to maintain this pace through 2024 and 2025.



This steady growth rate reflects a global economic pattern that also appears in smaller economies like Timor-Leste.



There, economic growth initially spikes and then gradually moderates. Timor-Leste's economic forecast highlights both its potential and the challenges ahead.



The short-term growth spurt in Timor-Leste presents a chance for development and raises living standards.



However, the expected economic slowdown necessitates strategic planning to maintain sustainable growth after the initial surge.



The delicate balance of accelerating growth while managing inflation demonstrates the complex interplay of economic policy and development strategy.



These are crucial for achieving long-term stability and prosperity.

