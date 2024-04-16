(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts Brazil's economic growth will modestly increase to 2.2% in 2024.



This marks an adjustment upward of 0.5 percentage points from earlier January predictions of a 1.7% rise.



This outlook represents an improvement from the October 2023 forecast by 0.7 percentage points.



For 2025, the IMF predicts Brazil's growth will dip to 2.1%, due to fiscal consolidation, ongoing strict monetary policies, and reduced agricultural output.



Within the broader context of Latin America and the Caribbean, the economic landscape shows variability.



The region is expected to slow from a 2.3% growth rate in 2023 to 2% in 2024, with a recovery anticipated to 2.5% in 2025.







This fluctuation highlights the complex economic dynamics across these economies, influenced by both local and global factors.



Globally, the IM has slightly increased its growth forecast for the next year from 3.1% to 3.2%, reflecting a modest optimism about the world economy's resilience.



Despite ongoing supply chain disruptions and the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict sparking a global energy and food crisis, the global economy remains stable.



Additionally, rising inflation and globally synchronized monetary tightening have not destabilized the economic landscape.

IMF Adjusts Economic Growth Predictions for Brazil and Major Global Economies

The global economic landscape has successfully avoided a recession, showcasing the resilience of the banking system.



Additionally, major emerging markets have maintained stability without facing significant disruptions.



This resilience is crucial as the world navigates recovery post-pandemic and addresses ongoing international tensions and economic challenges.



The IMF has increased its U.S. growth forecast for 2024 to 2.7% from 2.1%, anticipating a slowdown to 1.9% in 2025.



China's growth rates are expected to hold at 4.6% in 2024 and decline to 4.1% in 2025, showcasing diverse economic paths globally.



These projections offer insights into future economic conditions, aiding policymakers, investors, and stakeholders in strategic planning.

