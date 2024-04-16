(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On April 16, 2024, Argentina enhanced its military capabilities by securing a deal for 24 F-16 fighter jets from Denmark.



President Javier Milei and Defense Minister Luis Petri announced the acquisition at the Danish Air Base in Skrydstrup.



President Milei joined the event via videoconference due to Middle East conflicts.



Defense Minister Petri announced on the social media platform X that the acquisition significantly bolsters Argentina's Air Force .



He emphasized that this enhances their capacity to safeguard national sovereignty and freedom.







The decision to acquire these U.S.-manufactured, Danish-operated jets came from President Milei's effective team management.



Delivery of the jets to Argentina is planned for late this year or 2025. Although not fully disclosed, La Nación reported the deal's value at approximately $650 million.

Argentina Bolsters Air Force with F-16 Acquisition from Denmark

This purchase marks a strategic pivot in Argentina's defense procurement, moving away from earlier considerations of buying JF-17 fighters from China.



Choosing F-16s over Chinese jets reflects recent financial strains with Beijing, which had frozen a $6.5 billion credit to Argentina in December 2023 as part of a currency swap.



This acquisition not only enhances Argentina's military capabilities but also realigns its defense relations towards Western military technology.



This shift influences Argentina's diplomatic and military strategies within a complex international landscape.

MENAFN16042024007421016031ID1108102581