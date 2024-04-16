(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="CUHK Tops QS World University Rankings, Solidifying Its Global Research Leadership: Secures Top Positions in Hong Kong with 8 Subjects and 19* Subjects Among Top 50" data-link=" Tops QS World University Rankings, Solidifying Its Global Research Leadership: Secures Top Positions in Hong Kong with 8 Subjects and 19* Subjects Among Top 50" class="whatsapp">Shar HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 April 2024 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) continues to solidify its position as a global leader in research and academic excellence. The latest QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 released on 10 April have reaffirmed CUHK's stellar reputation. Eight CUHK subjects have secured the top position in Hong Kong, and 19* subjects rank among the top 50 in the world. This recognition underscores CUHK's unwavering commitment to research and its outstanding scholars, who continue to make significant contributions to the knowledge of mankind.







Dr. Dejina THAPA (middle) from Nepal and Lazar DRAGIC (right) from Serbia share their transformative learning experiences at CUHK

CUHK's Global Ranking and Research Excellence

As one of the world's top-50 universities in QS World University Rankings 2024, CUHK is renowned for its dedication to research excellence, fostering an ideal environment for aspiring students to engage in impactful projects and knowledge exchange. Recent achievements include 13 esteemed scholars recognised as Highly Cited Researchers in 2023 by Clarivate Analytics, demonstrating the profound influence of their research. Moreover, 210 CUHK academics have been listed among the world's top 2% scientists by Stanford University, with 22 scholars ranking among the top 100 in their fields, showcasing the University's global academic prowess. CUHK has also received the highest number of awards in various Research Grants Council (RGC) schemes among all local universities in Hong Kong, whereas 895 CUHK doctoral students have been awarded the prestigious Hong Kong PhD Fellowship Scheme (HKPFS), emphasising the University's commitment to nurturing the next generation of research leaders.

CUHK's School of Nursing: #1 in Hong Kong, Asia, and top 10 globally in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024

Among these outstanding achievements, a notable spotlight is shined on the CUHK's School of Nursing, where it has been ranked #1 in Hong Kong and Asia, and #8 in the world in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. Dr. Dejina THAPA, a PhD graduate in Nursing from Nepal, shared her fruitful learning experience at CUHK: 'Embarking on my postgraduate journey has been transformative. The programme has not only sharpened my research skills but also advanced my intellectual growth, personal development, and leadership capabilities.'

During her PhD studies, Dr. THAPA has conducted pioneering research under the supervision of renowned scholars at CUHK. Her work has been published in a reputable journal making a valuable contribution to academia. Dr. THAPA's testimonial serves as a testament to CUHK's unwavering dedication to excellence, hands-on experiences, and ample research opportunities, providing a solid foundation for the future endeavours of its graduates.

CUHK's School of Journalism and Communication Achieves Top Ranking in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024

Notably, CUHK's School of Journalism and Communication also shines bright as #1 in Hong Kong and #26 in the world in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. Lazar DRAGIC, a Serbian PhD student in Communication and a recipient of the HKPFS, cited many reasons for choosing CUHK for his doctoral studies. 'Ever since deciding to pursue my PhD, CUHK has been my top choice. My first year at CUHK was enriched by invaluable collaborations, seminars, and interactions with experts. The HKPFS also subsidised me to attend international conferences, broadening my network and enhancing my academic journey,' shared DRAGIC.

DRAGIC's unwavering confidence in CUHK is reflected in his acknowledgement of the University's esteemed global ranking, particularly in the field of Communication. He credits the accessible professors, supportive peers, and diverse academic atmosphere at CUHK for enhancing his research, which has earned global recognition with his papers being accepted for presentation at two renowned international conferences.

CUHK continues to set new benchmarks in research and academic excellence, and with its latest achievements in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, it confirms the University's dedication to shaping a better world with its contributions to the collective knowledge of humanity.

* Arts & Humanities and Life Sciences & Medicine are broad subject areas in QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

Hashtag: #CUHK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About CUHK

The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) is a leading higher education institution dedicated to nurturing and empowering students to become responsible and compassionate global citizens. With a rich heritage and a forward-looking vision, CUHK strives to blend tradition with innovation, fostering academic excellence, research breakthroughs, and societal impact.



The Chinese University of Hong Kong