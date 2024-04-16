Nexergy Holdings PLC Identifies Site In The United Kingdom To Transform Plastic Waste Into Green Oil Using Innovative CASO Technology

(MENAFN- Pressat) Nexergy Holdings PLC, a provider of green energy solutions, is pleased to announce its plans to establish its first production site in United Kingdom for converting plastic waste into sustainable oil using the proprietary CASO technology. This expansion, initiated by a recent visit to Hull by board members Jason Turner and Ian Tordoff, along with Pontus Salveus, our technician, not only advances sustainable energy solutions but also highlights Nexergy's commitment to fostering sustainability and promoting economic growth in the region.



Nexergy's choice for its first United Kingdom production facility is a site with a history of previous, albeit unsuccessful, attempts to produce oil from garbage. Nexergy plans to implement its proven and profitable CASO technology here, which significantly differentiates it from earlier methods. Discussions are currently underway with the site's landlord as Nexergy moves decisively to secure this location. Once operational, this site will not only validate the effectiveness of the technology on a larger scale but also serve as a crucial proof of concept for the UK market. The initial installation of four CASO machines aims to significantly scale up production within 12 months, positioning Nexergy as a major producer of sustainable oil also known as CASOIL, derived from plastic waste. This initiative is expected to drive significant demand and enhance the United Kingdom's renewable energy sector, demonstrating the potential of the CASO technology to transform the production of sustainable oil in the United Kingdom.

Following the outlined strategy, Nexergy aims to install four machines at the site, each equipped to produce sustainable oil. With these four machines in operation, Nexergy anticipates the capacity to convert approximately 50,000 tonnes of plastic waste into CASOIL.

"Our recent visit to Hull marked a significant step in identifying a suitable location for our first UK production facility," stated Jason Turner, Managing Director of Nexergy Holdings PLC.

"This initiative is central to our expansion strategy, and we are excited to start preliminary discussions with potential partners who are essential in achieving our vision of bringing sustainable energy solutions to local communities. Establishing this facility is not just about immediate gains but is a pivotal part of our long-term commitment to enhancing sustainable practices across the industry and contributing to global environmental goals."

"In addition to our production efforts, we also uphold strategic commercial partnerships under stringent confidentiality. This includes supplying CASOIL to a leading global petrochemical company, demonstrating the trust in and reliability of our operations while highlighting the high quality and global significance of our products," added Turner.



Pontus Advances CASO at Nexergy

Pontus Salveus, a specialised technician who has been instrumental in the development and perfection of the CASO technology over the past twelve years, has now begun his journey with Nexergy. His deep expertise and technical skills are crucial as we plan to establish more production sites in the UK and Europe. Pontus plays a key role in our strategic expansion and is a deeply valued member of both Nexergy and Cassandra.

Pontus states, "I am excited to contribute to Nexergy's UK expansion initiatives and enthusiastic about the CASO technology's potential to enhance our sustainability efforts. The CASO machine, capable of transforming vast amounts of plastic into high-quality CASOIL, supports our commitment to reducing environmental impact and advancing resource efficiency. This scalable solution is key to addressing the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions and advancing towards a circular economy," said Pontus.

Unlocking the Potential of CASOIL

CASOIL, short for "Cassandra Oil," is a sustainable oil product derived from either recycled or renewable carbon sources, primarily plastic waste. It's produced using innovative technology called the Cassandra Technology, which enables the conversion of various waste materials, such as plastic waste and bio-based materials like car tyres, into high-quality hydrocarbons.

It is a sustainable alternative to conventional fossil-based feedstocks for plastic production, created either from chemically recycled waste plastic or renewable carbon sources such as bio-based materials, including waste and residues like car tyres and plastic waste. This innovative material supports the transition towards more sustainable practices in the plastics industry by reducing reliance on virgin raw materials and decreasing the carbon footprint of plastic products.

CASOIL is of identical quality to oil that is used to produce conventional plastic and can be used in the same products and applications without requiring changes to existing infrastructure. Its introduction enhances the circular economy by keeping materials in circulation and replacing fossil resources with sustainable alternatives, ensuring that the recyclability of the plastics remains unchanged.

CASOIL is currently being delivered to a world leading petrochemical company under NDA