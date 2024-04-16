(MENAFN- Baystreet) Li-FT Power Ltd.

Stocks in Play

4/16/2024 - 10:44 AM EST - F3 Uranium Corp : Announced the completion of the first 30 drill holes (totaling 12,100 meters) of its 2024 winter drill program. JR Zone has continued to yield high-grade intercepts, such as PLN23-137 which intersected mineralization within an 18.5m interval including 1.25m of composite off-scale mineralization (>65,535 cps), while the Company's focus has expanded to the discovery of additional mineralized zones along the A1 and B1 structures, with numerous radioactive intercepts along both shears, generating additional drill targets. F3 Uranium Corp shares V are trading down $0.03 at $0.39.









