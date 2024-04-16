Tree-Planting Campaign Held In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and headof IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva participated in tree-plantingcampaign in Nizami District of Baku city as part of the "GreenWorld Solidarity Year".
About 500 Eldar pines, cypress, acacia, olive trees were plantedand landscaping works were carried out in the area of about 2hectares.
