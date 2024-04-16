China To Host Largest Trade Fair Canton

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The 135th session of the China Import and Export Goods Fair,known as the Canton Fair and which is the largest trade exhibitionin the country, has started in Guangzhou, the center of China'sforeign trade, Azernews reports, citing foreignmedia outlets.

The fair, which is attended by about 30 thousand companies, ofwhich 680 are foreign, will last until May 5. For the first time,4,300 companies will present their products.

Some 145 thousand buyers from about 200 countries of the worldregistered at the fair with a total exhibition area of 1.55 millionsquare meters. It will feature more than a million newproducts.

It should be noted that the Canton Fair, which has been heldsince 1957, is considered a barometer of China's foreign trade. Itis one of the largest trade fairs in the world in terms of thenumber of visitors and participating companies, trade deals andtypes of products presented. The exhibition, organized jointly bythe Ministry of Commerce of China and the Government of GuangdongProvince, takes place twice a year – in spring and autumn.

China ranks first in the world in terms of the total value ofexported goods and second after the United States in terms of thevalue of imported goods. According to the World Bank, China'seconomy, which is the second largest in the world in terms ofnominal gross domestic product, has a huge impact on the globaleconomy. It is no coincidence that the forecasts of a number ofanalytical centers on the global economy are based on forecasts ofthe development of the Chinese economy.