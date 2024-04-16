At PACE, Rada Speaker Discusses Capabilities Toward Victory, Assets Toward Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Council of Europe and the PACE are leaders in supporting Ukraine and make important decisions helping the nation so lawmakers should discuss the issue of recovery and the compensation facility, which should work and ensure justice for Ukrainians, as a matter of priority.

This was emphasized in a comment to Ukrinform by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, who is on a working visit to Strasbourg.

He noted that it is the deputies who must find a legal path so that the frozen Russian assets could be used as soon as possible for Ukraine's recovery, while noting that funds for reconstruction and funds for weapons for Ukraine are not mutually exclusive.

Rada Speaker,President talk Ukraine security

"Using assets for reconstruction and not for armaments are not mutually exclusive things. Armament is our prerequisite for victory. But when we talk about Ukraine's recovery, we must first of all think about how to help those who today are left without homes, schools, and hospitals. And that is why we are talking about the main tracks –the so-called fast track, which is exactly what is needed right now, and it is also a longer track – post-victory recovery. We will comprehensively talk about victory and how to provide people with the right level of dignity right now," said the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

According to Stefanchuk, he would like the message "we will help Ukraine for as long as it takes" to be transformed into a new one, namely how Europe will help Ukraine after the victory and in the future.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, during the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which kicked off in Strasbourg on Monday, support for Ukraine's recovery and a proposal to use frozen Russian state assets for this purpose will be discussed.

Later on Tuesday, Ruslan Stefanchuk is scheduled to address deputies of 46 member states during the debate on the recovery of Ukraine and the adoption of the corresponding resolution.

The President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Theodoros Roussopoulos, at a meeting with Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk in Strasbourg, emphasized further support for Ukraine.