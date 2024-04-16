Russians Lose Up To 70% Of Hardware When Storming Chasiv Yar - Commander

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders, when attempting to storm the town of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region, lose 50 to 70% of their military equipment.

That's according to Yuriy Fedorenko, Achilles battalion commander at the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, who spoke on Ukrainian Radio , Ukrinform reports.

Despite ammunition shortages, Ukraine's forces are holding their ground in the area of Chasiv Yar, where the enemy achieved no tactical gains in the past 24 hours.

The officer noted that Chasiv Yar represents a commanding height, and in the case of seizing it, the invaders would be able to take under fire control the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Druzhkivka, and partly Kramatorsk. This, however, so far remains only in Russia's plans as Ukraine's defense forces are repelling the enemy rather effectively, Fedorenko added.

"I will say frankly, the amount of ammunition to feed our firepower really matters: to one of our shots, the enemy can make six to seven. But our Defense Forces utilize whatever unmanned capabilities they have to efficiently hit the enemy," he said.

According to Fedorenko, the Russians suffer significant losses both in terms of assault groups and armored vehicles. "During their mass assaults, supported by artillery, aviation, and uncrewed systems, the enemy usually loses 50-70% of the equipment involved," the battalion commander emphasized.

As reported earlier, on April 14, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said Russian invaders were focusing their efforts on breaking Ukraine's defenses west of Bakhmut in order to advance toward the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas canal and capture the town of Chasiv Yar. According to the top commander, the Russian military leadership ordered the invasion troops to capture the settlement by May 9.

Photo: Achilles battalion at the 92nd SAB/Facebook