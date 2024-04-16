Scholz Calls On Xi To Promote Peace In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized that the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine affects the interests of all international actors.

He said this during a joint press conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine and Russia's rearmament have significant negative implications for security in Europe. They directly affect our core interests. They indirectly harm the entire international order," the German chancellor said.

He stressed that Russia's actions violate the main principle of the UN Charter – the principle of inviolability of borders.

"I would like to discuss with you how we can further contribute to a just peace in Ukraine," said the head of the German government.

Germany and China are committed to a rules-based multilateral order, he said. It also includes the rules-based trading system embodied by the World Trade Organization.

It should be noted that the Chinese media in their reports did not mention that Scholz spoke in the context of the war in Ukraine, focusing on other topics.

Beijing became the last destination in the tour of the German government delegation to China. Before that, they visited Chongqing and Shanghai.

As reported, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping stated during the negotiations with the Chancellor of Germany that China "is neither a party nor a participant in the Ukraine crisis, but it promotes peace negotiations in its own way, ... encourages and supports all efforts that contribute to the peaceful settlement of the crisis".

