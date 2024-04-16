Stefanchuk Calls On Meps To Support PACE Resolution To Rebuild Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk in his speech at the PACE spring session in Strasbourg called on MEPs to support a resolution to help rebuild Ukraine and direct all efforts for a joint fight against the enemy.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, at the PACE session, Stefanchuk addressed the politicians who represent the parliaments of 46 European countries.

"I want us all to finally understand: peacekeeping games, lack of weapons, imperfection of sanctions, delays in the confiscation of Russian assets, lack of accountability and punishment mechanisms make non-humans stronger," Stefanchuk said.

According to him, democracy should be united and indiscriminate in protecting those who share its values.

"I am fully aware that the Council of Europe and its Parliamentary Assembly do not have a mandate to resolve military or economic issues. But I really want you to hear me. An air defense system costs much less than the damage from a missile that it does not intercept. Each electronic warfare system increases the possibilities for neutralizing enemy drones, which means saving human lives," Stefanchuk said.

He also called on MEPs to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's formula for a just and lasting peace and invited the leadership of the Council of Europe to the Peace Summit in Switzerland.

"I am convinced that the Council of Europe should be a participant in the process that will return peace and calm to the continent. That is why we are expecting the leaders of your countries, as well as the leadership of the Council of Europe, at the Summit that in Switzerland this June," Stefanchuk said.

Photo credit: Vadym Sarakhan