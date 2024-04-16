Shmyhal Arrives In U.S. For IMF-World Bank Meetings

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has arrived in the United States for the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

Shmyhal announced this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"We are starting our work in the U.S. as part of a visit to the Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank. In Chicago, we are holding a meeting with U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker. The main topic is attracting U.S. investments," the post reads.

Shmyhal is also to discuss promising projects in Ukraine at a meeting with business executives.

During the visit, there will also be a discussion of financial support, the confiscation of Russian assets, the situation in the energy sector and the bolstering of Ukrainian air defenses.