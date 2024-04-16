Ukraine And Israel Aid: Senate Democrats Waiting For Proposals From Johnson On Tuesday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Senate's Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, has said he hopes to get detailed proposals from House Speaker Mike Johnson on foreign aid, including aid to Ukraine and Israel, on Tuesday.

He said this in a speech in the upper house of the U.S. Congress, Ukrinform reports, citing Reuters .

"Hopefully, we will get details of the speaker's proposal later today. Again, time is of the essence," Schumer said.

Zelensky says U.S. House Speaker Johnson supports Ukraine aid package

He also said he would consider a proposal from the Republican-led House of Representatives to consider national security assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan separately, rather than as one bill.

"I am reserving judgment on what will come out of the House until we see more about the substance of the proposal and the process by which the proposal will proceed," Schumer said.

Johnson said on Monday that the House of Representatives would consider a foreign aid package this week, dividing it into four separate bills supporting Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and other U.S. national security needs.

Photo: Getty Images