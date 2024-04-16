War Update: 50 Combat Clashes On Front Lines On Tuesday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fifty combat engagements occurred along the front lines in Ukraine on Tuesday, April 16, with Ukrainian forces repelling most attacks in the Novopavlivka, Bakhmut and Avdiivka sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 18:00 on April 16, Ukrinform reports.

Throughout the day, Ukrainian aircraft struck five enemy troop concentration areas and a Russian command post.

Ukrainian missile forces hit a Russian military personnel concentration area.

The enemy launched 2 missile strikes,43 air strikes and carried out 39 MLRS attacks on Ukrainian positions and various settlements.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged, with no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

The enemy carried out air strikes near Popivka and Vozdvyzhenska in the Sumy region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Liskivshchyna in the Chernihiv region, Stara Huta, Khliborob, Romashkove and Vilna Sloboda in the Sumy region.

The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations in the Kupiansk sector. The enemy launched air strikes near Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka and Berestove in the Kharkiv region. About 20 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kyslivka and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled six attacks outside Terny, Torske and Hryhorivka in the Donetsk region and near the Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk region.

The enemy carried out air strikes near Terny and Zarichne in the Donetsk region. More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar shelling, among them Makiivka in the Luhansk region and Terny ̧ Yampolivka and Torske in the Donetsk region.

On the Bakhmut axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 attacks near Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, Bilohorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, tried to improve their tactical position.

The Russian army carried out an air strike near Spirne in the Donetsk region. More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka and Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks near Ocheretyne, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka and Netailove in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aircraft, tried to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions.

The Russians also carried out air strikes in the areas of Pervomaiske, Soloviove, Novobakhmutivka and Oleksandropil in the Donetsk region. About ten settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Semenivka, and Netailove in the Donetsk region, came under artillery and mortar shelling.

On the Novopavlivka axis, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continued to hold off the enemy near Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy launched 14 attempts to break through Ukrainian defenses.

The Russian army also carried out air strikes near Antonivka and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region. More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers, among them Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders three times outside Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

The Russians carried out an air strike near the village of Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region. About 20 settlements, including Poltavka, Malynivka, Chervone, Bilohiria and Shcherbaky in the Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy did not give up his intention to drive Ukrainian units out of the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

During the day, the Russians carried out five unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Krynky, Kherson region. Air strikes were carried out in Beryslav, Odradokamianka and Kozatske in the Kherson region.

About 20 settlements, including Lvove, Tiahynka, Ivanivka and Novotiahynka in the Kherson region, were hit by artillery and mortar attacks.