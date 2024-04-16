Shmyhal Meets With American Business Representatives In US To Discuss Investments

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal met with American business representatives in the United States.

According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal said this in a post on Facebook .

"Together with Penny Pritzker, we had an important meeting with American business. The main topic was attracting American companies and investments to Ukraine. We want the United States to be one of our key partners not only in the defense sector, but also in the economic sector," Shmyhal said.

According to him, Ukraine has many promising projects.

"The Export–Import Bank of the United States provides $3 billion to finance contracts and projects in Ukraine. I spoke about the most promising areas: energy, agriculture, defense industry, extraction and processing of critical raw materials, as well as IT," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Shmyhal offered the U.S. partners to create a Supervisory Board for Ukraine Invest, the government office for attracting and supporting investment.

"It will include the heads of American companies. This will improve our cooperation, attract new American investments to our market, and facilitate the operational work of American companies in Ukraine on a daily basis. We are strengthening our economic resilience for victory and recovery," emphasized Shmyhal.

As reported by Ukrinform, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal arrived in the United States as part of his visit to the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings. During the visit, it is planned to discuss investment and assistance to Ukraine.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Facebook