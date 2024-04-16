Dubai Flair Arrives At Novotel New Delhi Aerocity With A Bar Takeover By BOCA

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, April 10, 2024: Novotel New Delhi Aerocity is thrilled to announce an exciting bar takeover with BOCA Dubai, the award-winning Modern Spanish restaurant on April 19th, 2024, at Quoin.



BOCA, acclaimed for culinary excellence and sustainability, boasts accolades including Michelin Guide Dubai recognition, the prestigious Michelin Green Star recipient, and ranking among the 50 Best Discovery restaurants. Winning the Gault&Millau 2023 UAE â€œSustainable Kitchen of the Year'' award underscores its dedication to eco-practices, aligning with the hotel's ethos. At BOCA's core is Giedre Bielskyte, a seasoned Mixologist with over 15 years of experience across multiple countries. Giedre pioneers sustainable cocktails with locally sourced ingredients, inspiring eco-initiatives beyond BOCA.



Quoin at Novotel New Delhi Aerocity has successfully bridged the gap between innovation and tradition, offering a wide range of meticulously curated cocktails that cater to various palates. During the Bar takeover, guests will have the opportunity to experience Giedre's craft first hand as she showcases a specially curated bar menu featuring innovative cocktails crafted with BOCA's signature style and commitment to sustainability.



This collaboration between Novotel New Delhi Aerocity and BOCA signifies a union of epicurean excellence and sustainability-focused innovation. It reflects Novotel's ongoing commitment to providing guests with exceptional experiences that not only delight the palate but also contribute positively to the environment and local communities.



Novotel New Delhi Aerocity invites guests to join for this unique Bar Takeover, where they can indulge in meticulously crafted cocktails with an eco-friendly conscience, showcasing the collaborative spirit between Novotel Aerocity and BOCA.



