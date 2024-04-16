Germany, Jordan Fms Call For Mideast De-Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, April 16 (KUNA) -- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Al-Safadi underlined Tuesday the necessity of finding a solution to tension in the Middle East and de-escalation in a manner that ensures security to all bodies.

Speaking in a news conference with Baerbock, Al-Safadi said they agreed on the need of ending starvation in the besieged Gaza Strip, and work for peace and security for the region's peoples, including Palestinians inside an independent state with full sovereignty.

He lauded Germany's big role played in reaching permanent solutions to the Middle East region, thanking her German counterpart for her efforts made to achieve peace in the region.

Meanwhile, Baerbock affirmed her country's continued work to defuse the crisis in the region, saying that she will pay a visit to the occupied territories later in the day to discuss means of avoiding a new escalation in the region.

Al-Safadi arrived in Berlin Tuesday for talks with Baerbock on tensions in the Middle East and means of solving them. (end)

mjb







