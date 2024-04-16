Trade Exchange Between Jordan, Iraq In 2023 At JOD832 Mln

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 16 (Petra) -- Trade exchange between Jordan and Iraq increased to JOD832 million in 2023, compared to JOD772 million in 2022, and the Kingdom's trade balance with Iraq last year achieved a surplus of JOD442 million.According to official statistical data monitored by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the value of The Kingdom's exports to Iraq are estimated at JOD637 million and its imports at JOD195 million.During discussions with Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid, at Basman Palace in Amman, on Monday, His Majesty King Abdullah II urged more efforts to implement agreements and projects between the two countries, praising the first phase of the electrical interconnection project with Iraq.The head of the Iraqi Business Council in Amman, Majid Saadi, told Petra's reporter that the Iraqi market witnessed dynamic changes after 2003 after it became an open market, adding that Jordanian imports became a "strong" competitor in terms of price and quality.Saadi explained that Iraq's ability and "large" consumer market, the geographical proximity between Jordan and Iraq, the strength of the financial market and the experience of the Jordanian banking sector led to many partnerships between the two countries.