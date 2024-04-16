Iraqi President Leaves Jordan After Two-Day State Visit

Amman, April 16 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh Tuesday bid Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid farewell upon leaving for Iraq after a two-day official visit to the Kingdom.His Majesty King Abdullah II received Rashid on Monday for regional developments, ties and cooperation discussions.Rashid had had meetings with Prime Minister Khasawneh, Senate President Faisal Fayez, Speaker of the Lower House Ahmed Safadi and members of the Iraqi community in Jordan.

