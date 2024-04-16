King From Mafraq: Jordan's Security, Sovereignty Above All Considerations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Mafraq, April 16 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Tuesday said Jordan's security and sovereignty are above all considerations, stressing that the protection of Jordanians comes above all else.Commenting on recent regional developments during a meeting with local community leaders and figures in Mafraq Governorate, His Majesty reiterated that Jordan will not be a battlefield for any party, according to a royal court statement.At the meeting, held at the Hijaz Railway's Mafraq Station and attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the King expressed pride in fellow brothers in arms, noting that military retirees support the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security personnel in defending the nation and safeguarding its future.His Majesty highlighted the historical value of Mafraq city, as well as its strategic location on international routes.The King said at the meeting, held as part of ongoing outreach visits to mark the Silver Jubilee, that Mafraq residents have capitalised on the important location of the governorate, turning it into a meeting point for everyone.His Majesty noted the variety of agricultural produce in Mafraq, stressing the importance of investments in industry and renewable energy in the governorate, which has further potential for development in various fields.The King said Mafraq was largely affected by the refugee crisis, reaffirming his trust that Jordanians can transform challenges into opportunities.For his part, Mafraq Governor Salman Najada stressed Jordanians' support for His Majesty's leadership, and their pride in army and security personnel, who protect the homeland, congratulating His Majesty on the Silver Jubilee and highlighting achievements in Mafraq over the past 25 years.He praised the King's wisdom in dealing with regional crises, as well as his support for the Palestinians, especially in Gaza.Earlier, upon arrival in Mafraq, His Majesty inaugurated BIA Textile Company, an investment valued at $149 million, at the King Hussein bin Talal Development Zone.The King was briefed by the company's owner, Sanal Kumar, on the project, which is a subsidiary of Classic Fashion Apparel Industry, the largest textile company in Jordan and the Middle East.Kumar said the company seeks to create job opportunities for the local community and support economic growth in Jordan, in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision.BIA Textile Company, in its current first stage, employs 320 employees, including 120 Jordanians, and is expected to employ 850 additional personnel, including 300 Jordanians, in its second phase, which concludes by the end of 2025.Upon arrival at the Hijaz Railway's Mafraq Station prior to the outreach meeting, the King was received by Mafraq Band for Popular Arts, and Samer Revival band, in addition to a poetry recital.During the meeting, His Majesty bestowed the Silver Jubilee Medal on individuals and institutions in Mafraq, in recognition of their contributions to serving Jordan, especially the local community in the governorate.Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Adviser to His Majesty for Tribal Affairs Kneiaan Bluwi attended the meeting.