Israeli Forces Bomb Police Car In Gaza Kill 8 Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 16 (Petra) -- Israeli forces Tuesday bombed a police car in the al-Tuffah neighbourhood in central Gaza and killed all eight people in the strike.The Government Information Office in Gaza condemned the attack against a police car while police officers were managing traffic in the city's market area."We see the occupation army's repeated targeting and bombing of service and police personnel as a criminal act, through which the Israeli occupation aims to confuse the internal front, create a state of chaos and prevent any attempt to organize the lives of citizens and provide relief to the Palestinian people," according to a statement.