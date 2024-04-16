Princess Sumaya University For Technology Advances In Global Rankings

Amman, April 16 (Petra) -- The Princess Sumaya University for Technology (PSUT) has advanced in the 2024 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.The university said in a statement Tuesday that it was among best 351-400 in computer science and information systems, computer graphic science, software engineering, cybersecurity, computer engineering, network and information security engineering, business information technology and communication engineeringinternet of things.The university also captured a spot within the 501-550 category of business administration.

