Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) R&D Expenditure Record A 73% Jump In Just 5 Years

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) According to Stocklytics , Nvidia propelled its research and development (R&D) expenditure to an impressive 73% in 5 years. The chipmaker spent $8.68 billion on research and development (R&D), showcasing a substantial surge from the $2.38 billion allocated in 2019.

Stocklytics Financial analyst Edith Reads commented on the data:

"The trajectory of Nvidia's R&D investment illuminates a strategic maneuver aimed at fortifying its position at the forefront of technological advancement."

Under the astute leadership of CEO Jensen Huang, Nvidia has transcended its gaming origins to emerge as a pivotal player in artificial intelligence (AI). Over the past decade, Huang's visionary guidance has propelled Nvidia beyond traditional gaming applications into AI, where its data centre products play a pivotal role in facilitating generative AI capabilities.

About NVIDIA

