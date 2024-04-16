BJP-JD(S) Alliance To Continue For All Upcoming Elections In K'taka: Yediyurappa

(MENAFN- IANS) Davanagere (Karnataka), April 16 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa said on Tuesday that the alliance between the BJP and the JD-S will continue for all the upcoming elections in the state.

Speaking to reporters while campaigning for the BJP Lok Sabha candidate Gayathri Siddeshwara in Davanagere, Yediturappa said the alliance is not confined to the Lok Sabha elections only.

Discussions in this regard have been held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and veteran JD-S leader H.D. Deve Gowda, he added.

Yediyurappa also said the guarantees mentioned in the Congress manifesto will not help the party in front of the Narendra Modi wave sweeping the nation.