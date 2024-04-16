India Imposes Port Restrictions For Exporting Essential Commodities To Maldives

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 16 (KNN) Amid ongoing tensions between India and Maldives, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification on Monday imposing port restrictions for the export of essential commodities to the island nation during the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The notification, issued under the Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act of 1992, specifies that the export of essential commodities falling under the prohibited/restricted category to Maldives will now be permitted only through four designated Customs Stations - Mundra Sea Port, Tuticorin Sea Port, Nhava Sheva Sea Port (JNPT), and ICD Tughlakabad.

This move comes as part of the bilateral trade agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Maldives.

Earlier on April 5th, India had removed restrictions on the export of specified quantities of nine essential products, including potatoes, onions, eggs, rice, wheat flour, and sugar to Maldives for the current fiscal year.

The two nations had signed a trade agreement in 1981, which provides for the export of essential commodities. The port restrictions aim to regulate the export of essential goods to Maldives amidst the ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two countries.

(KNN Bureau)