Realfinity And Oncourse Learning To Make Dual-Licensing A Reality For Real Estate Professionals

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) MIAMI, Fla., April 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Realfinity, a platform that facilitates dual-licensing for real estate agents, and OnCourse Learning, a comprehensive financial services education provider, are excited to unveil a strategic partnership to redefine mortgage education, training, and testing. This alliance presents a career opportunity for real estate agents to become dual-licensed mortgage loan originators. The combination of both roles aims to provide consumers with increased opportunities and full transparency in their residential real estate transactions.







Image caption: Real-Finity Inc. (Realfinity).

For real estate professionals, this collaboration focuses on providing a comprehensive education with expert training and testing processes that are both efficient and scalable. These processes will ensure an exceptional learning experience that leads to successfully passing the SAFE exam. By becoming dual-licensed, a real estate agent unlocks a multitude of opportunities to offer their clients mortgage services through the Realfinity platform.

This new career-enhancing move has three main benefits for real estate agents:

Provide a unified real estate experience to clients.Earn additional commission on the transaction by providing their client with mortgage opportunities.Reduce client expenses by eliminating extra lender-imposed customer acquisition costs paid by borrowers.

“The partnership between Realfinity and OnCourse Learning represents a significant milestone in our mission to transform mortgages by providing the tools needed for real estate professionals to get their NMLS license,” said Luca Dahlhausen, CEO of Realfinity.“By combining our dual-licensed agent-centric origination platform with OnCourse's educational capability, we are poised to offer an experience that is not only engaging and accessible, but effective for real estate agents looking to solidify their value proposition and earn additional commission.”

Nafi Gerber, Vice President – Mortgage Education and Compliance at OnCourse Learning, added“We're thrilled to announce our partnership with Realfinity, a move that perfectly aligns with OnCourse Learning's mission of fostering career advancement and facilitating learning goals for individuals in the financial services sector. Collaborating with Realfinity broadens our reach into a new market, guaranteeing that real estate professionals have access to comprehensive courses and opportunities essential for success in today's dynamic industry.”

The partnership kicks off with a strategic focus on guiding real estate agents through the mandatory 20-hour federal pre-licensing education, offering both 14-day and 7-day course options. Upon completing the required education, agents gain access to an extensive selection of study materials through Prep XL, prior to passing the SAFE Exam, which consists of 120 multiple-choice questions.

Realfinity and OnCourse Learning are dedicated to a long-term collaboration, enabling Realfinity to offer select real estate agents the opportunity to have their education subsidized and fully integrated into their onboarding experience. This initiative ensures that dual-licensed agents are equipped with the finest educational tools for their immediate licensing needs and for fulfilling ongoing continuing education requirements.

