EQS-News: BRAIN Biotech AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

BRAIN Biotech AG takes next step to optimize group structure

16.04.2024 / 11:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BRAIN Biotech AG takes next step to optimize group structure BRAIN Biotech Group will merge AnalytiCon Discovery GmbH into BRAIN Biotech AG in order to further optimize and simplify the Group structure. Zwingenberg, Germany, 16 April 2024 – The Management Board of BRAIN Biotech AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has resolved to merge AnalytiCon Discovery GmbH with BRAIN Biotech AG. AnalytiCon Discovery GmbH, based in Potsdam, Germany, is already a fully owned subsidiary of the BRAIN Biotech Group.

This legal reorganization will further optimize and simplify the structure of the BRAIN Biotech Group. The operational business of both units remains unaffected and will continue unchanged at the respective locations. Michael Schneiders, CFO of BRAIN Biotech AG, comments on the merger: "Last year we have merged our product business under the umbrella of Biocatalysts. We are now taking the next logical step by legally combining our scientific services in the BioScience business segment under the umbrella of the BRAIN Biotech AG. This will not result in any noticeable changes for our employees at both locations or for our business partners." Further documents on the resolved merger of BRAIN Biotech AG with AnalytiCon Discovery GmbH can be viewed on the company's website at .









+++ About BRAIN Biotech BRAIN Biotech AG is a leading European supplier of biobased products and solutions such as enzymes and proteins, microbial production strains, natural compounds and biotechnological solutions for more sustainable industrial processes. The company focuses on the fields of nutrition, health and environment. BRAIN Biotech AG is the parent company of the international BRAIN Biotech Group. The Group's business activities are divided into three segments: The BioProducts segment comprises the product business with specialty enzymes and other proteins, for which the Group operates fermentation facilities in the United Kingdom and production facilities in continental Europe and the United States. The BioScience segment offers research-intensive custom solutions based on enzyme technology, strain development, bioprocess development and natural product screening. The BioIncubator segment conducts its own R&D projects or those initiated with partners with high value-added potential. A particularly promising incubator project is the development of the Company's own CRISPR-based gene editing technology platform, which is currently being established and expanded by Akribion Genomics (in foundation planning). Through its own R&D activities, BRAIN Biotech Group is continuously expanding its product portfolio in the field of specialty enzymes and small molecules. The latter are the starting point for screenings, e.g. for novel drug candidates for pharmaceutical applications. BRAIN Biotech AG has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since February 9, 2016 (ticker symbol: BNN; securities identification number: ISIN DE0005203947 / WKN 520394). The company employs approximately 330 people and generated revenues of EUR 55.3 million in the fiscal year 2022/23. For more information, please visit: , LinkedIn , Threads and YouTube .

About AnalytiCon Discovery AnalytiCon Discovery GmbH is a research and development company with many years of expertise in natural product chemistry. The Potsdam-based company specializes in small molecule compounds and offers customers from the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food and agricultural sectors the development of substance libraries, the identification of active ingredients and their synthetic optimization as well as the production of active ingredients on a commercial scale. AnalytiCon has been part of the BRAIN Biotech Group since 2013. Further information:

Contact Media BRAIN Biotech Dr. Stephanie Konle

PR & Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 6251 9331-70

Email: ...

Contact Investor Relations BRAIN Biotech Martina Schuster

Investor Relations

Phone: +49 6251 9331-69

Email: ...

Disclaimer This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current views, expectations, and assumptions of the management of BRAIN Biotech AG, and are based on information currently available to the management. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance, and entail both known and unknown risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Numerous factors exist that could influence the future performance of and future developments at BRAIN Biotech AG and the BRAIN Biotech Group. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the general economic and competitive environment, risks associated with capital markets, currency exchange rate fluctuations, changes in international and national laws and regulations, in particular with respect to tax laws and regulations, as well as other factors. BRAIN Biotech AG does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.



16.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: BRAIN Biotech AG Darmstädter Straße 34-36 64673 Zwingenberg Germany Phone: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-0 Fax: +49 (0) 62 51 / 9331-11 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005203947 WKN: 520394 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1881585



End of News EQS News Service