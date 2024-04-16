Teradyne Honored As A 2024 VETS Indexes Recognized Employer

(MENAFN- EQS Group)



North Reading, 04/16/2024



NORTH READING, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 16, 2024 / Teradyne, (NASDAQ:TER), a leading supplier of automated test solutions and robotics, was awarded by VETS Indexes as a Recognized Employer in the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards . This is the second year in a row that Teradyne has achieved this recognition.

VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues. This award recognizes the company's commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

With a mission to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission critical mindset, unique skills, and specialized training that veterans bring to the workplace, VETS Indexes provides a social and corporate governance impact via those public companies that support the hiring and professional development of our military veterans.

"The diligent efforts of Teradyne, Inc. to hire, retain and support veterans and the military-connected community have earned the organization a highly coveted VETS Indexes Employer Award," said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes.

"Competition for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards was tougher than ever in 2024, as a record number of organizations participated," Altman added.

This year, a record number of organizations submitted to be nominated for the recognition, and only companies that demonstrated a strong commitment to veterans, members of the National Guard and Reserves, and military spouses made the list.

"Veterans were required to move fast and to respond with agility while they served in the military. The semiconductor and robotics industries that Teradyne serves, values employees with this type of experience", said Garrett Boesch, Senior Director at Teradyne and Chairperson of the Teradyne Veterans Employee Resource Group. "Teradyne is proud to be a recognized employer by VETS Indexes again this year. Teradyne's mission to serve the semiconductor and robotics industries with superior quality equipment is the foundation for all current and future technologies. Our military vets are a key part of our ability to deliver on this mission."

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) test technology helps bring high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its robotics offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes increase productivity, improve safety, and lower costs. In 2023, Teradyne had revenue of $2.7 billion and today employs over 6,600 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne . Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

Contact:

Traci Tsuchiguchi

VP of Corporate Affairs

978-370-2444

...

SOURCE: Teradyne, Inc.

04/16/2024 EQS Newswire / EQS Group AG

