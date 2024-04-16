Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: Deutsche Rohstoff AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbHClassification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Deutsche Rohstoff AGCompany Name: Deutsche Rohstoff AGISIN: DE000A0XYG76Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: Buyfrom: 16.04.2024Target price: €54,00Target price on sight of: 12 monthsLast rating change: -Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFAFirst Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on DeutscheRohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUYrating and increased the price target from EUR 46.00 to EUR 54.00. Abstract:DRAG has raised its 2024 guidance. Management is now looking for revenue of€210m-€230m (previously: €175m-€195m) and EBITDA of €160m-€180m(previously: €130m- €145m). The guidance upgrade is based on strong volumefrom existing wells and expansion of the drilling programme. The wellswhich came on stream in late 2023 have maintained high output levels intothe new year and Q1/24 production was 14% above budget. DRAG is now guidingtowards full-year production of 14,700-15,700 barrels of oil equivalent perday (boepd). The mid-point of this guidance is 20% above last year'sproduction figure of 12,700 boepd and is all the more spectacular when oneconsiders that the Utah transaction at the end of 2023 entailed thedisposal of assets which generated 10% of last year's production. Higherthan expected cashflows so far this year have prompted management to add 6to 7 wells to the original 2024 drilling schedule. DRAG is now guidingtowards 2024 investment volume of €145m-€165m (previously: €110m), butdespite the hefty rise in production, we still expect net gearing to fallthis year. The upward revision to DRAG's sales and EBITDA guidance is basedsolely on volume. Management's 2024 oil price assumption is unchanged atUSD75/bbl and the gas price assumption is now USD2/MMBtu (previously:USD3/MMBtu). The oil price has averaged USD78/bbl so far this year, if the oil price remains at its current level of USD85/bbl, therecould be further upside to 2024 guidance. We have moved our forecasts intoline with 2024 guidance and also reworked our medium term numbers toreflect DRAG's capacity to shoulder a substantial drilling programmewithout overstretching its balance sheet. DRAG will publish first 2025guidance in the annual report on 23 April. On the basis of currentcommodity strips, we believe that DRAG is capable of sustaining revenueabove €200m in the mid-term, while reducing net gearing. We maintain ourBuy recommendation and raise the price target to €54.00 (previously:€46.0). First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Deutsche RohstoffAG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigtseine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 46,00 auf EUR 54,00. Zusammenfassung:Die DRAG hat ihre Prognose für 2024 angehoben. Das Management rechnet nunmit einem Umsatz von €210 Mio. bis €230 Mio. (bisher: € 175 Mio. bis €195Mio.) und einem EBITDA von €160 Mio. bis €180 Mio. (bisher: €130 Mio. bis€145 Mio.). Die Anhebung der Prognose basiert auf dem starken Volumen derbestehenden Bohrungen und der Ausweitung des Bohrprogramms. Die Ende 2023in Betrieb genommenen Bohrungen haben auch im neuen Jahr ein hohesProduktionsniveau aufrechterhalten, und die Produktion in Q1/24 lag 14%über dem Budget. Die DRAG geht nun von einer Gesamtjahresproduktion von14.700-15.700 Barrel Öläquivalent pro Tag (boepd) aus. Die Mitte dieserPrognose liegt 20 % über der letztjährigen Produktion von 12.700 boepd undist umso spektakulärer, wenn man bedenkt, dass mit der Utah-TransaktionEnde 2023 Vermögenswerte veräußert wurden, die 10 % der letztjährigenProduktion ausmachten. Höhere als erwartete Cashflows in diesem Jahr habendas Management veranlasst, den ursprünglichen Bohrplan für 2024 um 6 bis 7Bohrungen zu erweitern. Die DRAG rechnet nun für 2024 mit einemInvestitionsvolumen von €145 Mio. bis €165 Mio. (bisher: €110 Mio.), abertrotz des starken Produktionsanstiegs erwarten wir, dass derNettoverschuldungsgrad in diesem Jahr noch sinken wird. Die Anpassung derUmsatz- und EBITDA-Prognose nach oben basiert ausschließlich auf demVolumen. Das Management geht für 2024 unverändert von einem Ölpreis vonUSD75/bbl und einem Gaspreis von USD2/MMBtu aus (vorher: USD3 MMBtu). Indiesem Jahr lag der Ölpreis bisher im Durchschnitt bei 78 USD/bbl. Bleibtder Rohstoffpreis auf dem derzeitigen Niveau von 85 USD/bbl, könnte dieGuidance für 2024 weiter nach oben korrigiert werden. Wir haben unsereeigenen Prognosen mit der Guidance für 2024 in Einklang gebracht und auchunsere mittelfristigen Zahlen überarbeitet, um die Fähigkeit DRAGswiderzuspiegeln, ein umfangreiches Bohrprogramm zu schultern, ohne seineBilanz zu überlasten. Die DRAG wird ihre erste Guidance für 2025 imJahresbericht am 23. April veröffentlichen. Auf der Grundlage der aktuellenRohstoffpreise gehen wir davon aus, dass die DRAG in der Lage ist,mittelfristig nachhaltig einen Umsatz von über €200 Mio. zu erzielen undgleichzeitig den Verschuldungsgrad weiter zu senken. Wir behalten unsereKaufempfehlung bei und erhöhen das Kursziel auf €54,00 (bisher: €46,00). Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und desHaftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse can download the research here:Contact for questionsFirst Berlin Equity Research GmbHHerr Gaurav TiwariTel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686web: E-Mail: ...-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

MENAFN16042024004691010666ID1108101824