A1 Group: Results Q1 2024


4/16/2024 2:19:52 PM

Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces results for Q1 2024.
Hi ghl ights Q1 2024
  • Q1 2024:
    • Total revenues rose by 0.7%, driven by service revenue growth (+3.1% yoy) in local currency in all markets except Slovenia, offsetting strong decline in equipment revenues (-9.8% yoy)
    • Service revenue growth supported by solutions & connectivity and mobile business but impacted by negative currency effect, declining interconnection and fixed voice business
    • EBITDA up 4.2% in comparison to Q1 2023, despite higher core OPEX driven mainly by higher workforce and product related costs
    • Excluding negative FX effects, total revenues and EBITDA excl. restructuring rose by 2.2% and 5.7% respectively
    • Spectrum acquisition in Austria: A1 acquired in March 2024 frequencies in the 26 GHz spectrum as well as additional regional frequencies in the 3.5 GHz spectrum
    • Outlook confirmed for FY 2024: 3-4% revenue growth, CAPEX (excl. spectrum) of
      ~EUR 800 mn
  • Ambitions 2024-2026 unchanged:
    • Revenue growth of 3-4% per year
    • EBITDA growth of 4-5% per year
    • CAPEX of EUR 2.8 bn plus frequencies








Language: English
